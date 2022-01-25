Ben Arfa has a new home, Atalanta splash out on Boga: 47 transfer deals so far in pictures

With just under a week left before the January 2022 transfer window closes, there has been some notable deals happening.

Former Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa found a new home after singing a short-term contract with reigning French champions Lille.

The 34-year-old, who has 15 France caps, has been a free agent since leaving Bordeaux at the end of last season.

Lille are Ben Arfa's 10th club in 15 years.

His arrival failed to have an immediate impact though with Ben Arfa making his debut off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Brest in Ligue 1.

Atalanta made the biggest splash over the past seven days when they secured the signing of Ivory Coast winger Jeremie Boga from Seria A rivals Sassuolo.

The 25-year-old is currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty where Ivory Coast face Mohamed Salah's Egypt on Wednesday for a place in the quarter-finals. He completed his medical before departing for Cameroon with the formalities now complete on a deal worth £18.5 million.

