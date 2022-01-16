Newcastle v Watford player ratings: Saint-Maximin 7, Wood 5; King 5, Pedro 7

A late Joao Pedro header snatched a valuable point for Watford in their relegation clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe’s men, who had £25 million signing Chris Wood starting for the first time, looked to have won it through Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb 49th-minute strike.

But Pedro headed Watford level three minutes from time to silence a majority of the 52,223 crowd and claim a 1-1 draw.

The Magpies were denied by the crossbar after Joelinton had poked Ryan Fraser’s deflected 11th-minute cross towards goal, but they were spared four minutes later when, after Saint-Maximin had squandered possession, Josh King fired into the side-netting from Pedro’s through-ball.

Joelinton volleyed wide at the far post after Fraser and Longstaff had worked a short corner and Wood sent a looping header over from another Fraser cross.

Four minutes into the second half, Newcastle took the lead. Full-back Jeremy Ngakia was robbed by Saint-Maximin as he chased down Shelvey’s hopeful ball forward, the Frenchman cut inside before blasting a low shot past the helpless Ben Foster.

Watford should have levelled through Newcastle old boy Moussa Sissoko but the midfielder wasted the chance by shoot over the bar.

But Claudio Ranieri's side were not to be denied when Pedro headed home from substitute Kiko Femenia’s excellent cross from the right.

A disappointed Howe said: “We saw today as a huge opportunity and that’s why it hurts so much. We were really pleased with what we saw up until half-time, so that gave us even more optimism that we could go on and win this match.

“One-nil for me is not the time to go into our shells. For me, that’s the time to put the game to bed, that’s the best way to handle that situation.

“But we have to understand the players’ mentality at this moment in time, maybe not thinking the same way, so that’s something we can change."

Newcastle remain second bottom, two points behind 17th-placed Hornets, who have two games in hand on the Tyneside club.

Ranieri, whose side had lost their six previous league games, felt a point was the least they deserved.

“Of course, I want more from my players because I know what they can do," the Italian said. "I’m happy, but half and half because I want more.

“The first half, we were waiting – I wanted more. They can do more. I can understand after six matches losing, maybe they were a little more anxious, but I hope this point will give them more electricity, more confidence, more belief in ourselves.”