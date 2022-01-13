Premier League predictions: Manchester City sink Chelsea, Spurs edge Arsenal

After last week's FA Cup break, the Premier League is back in business with the latest round of fixtures.

The threat of coronavirus-enforced postponements remains high, so it remains to be seen how many of these go ahead as scheduled.

If all goes to plan, Brighton against Crystal Palace on the south coast kicks-off proceedings.

Saturday starts with a belter when table-topping Manchester City take on second-placed Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the early game. Then we have Burnley at home to Leicester, Newcastle United versus Watford at St James' Park, Norwich against Everton at Carrow Road and Wolves entertaining Southampton in the Midlands. Aston Villa play host to Manchester United in the day's late match.

On Sunday, Liverpool face Brentford on Merseyside, while West Ham tackle Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur take on Arsenal in London.

In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for the matches. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.