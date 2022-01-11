Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City youngsters impress: FA Cup team of the week

The FA Cup third round took place this past weekend as Premier League clubs joined the competition.

As is commonplace with football's oldest knockout tournament, there were some shocks to savour, although the first fixture of the round went as expected after Premier League champions Manchester City claimed a comfortable 4-1 win at League Two Swindon Town.

There were two notable upsets on Saturday, though, when Championship side Huddersfield Town fought back to defeat top division club Burnley at Turf Moor, before the shock of the round as League One Cambridge United held on for a famous win over the Premier League's Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Holders Leicester City were also in action on Saturday and began their title defence with a 4-1 win over Watford at the King Power Stadium. Chelsea, meanwhile, displayed the gulf in class between the Champions League and National League by cruising past Chesterfield 5-1.

On Sunday, Liverpool bounced back from going down to defeat League One side Shrewsbury Town 4-1, and it was a similar story for Tottenham, who fell behind against Morecambe Town before claiming a 3-1 win.

However, Arsenal's bid for a record-extending 15th FA Cup ended at the first hurdle after Mikel Arteta's side were defeated 1-0 at Championship Nottingham Forest.

In the final fixture of the round on Monday, Manchester United edged past Aston Villa 1-0 to advance to the fourth round.

