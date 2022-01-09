Chelsea ratings v Chesterfield: Lewis Hall 8, Timo Werner 7, Romelu Lukaku 7

Blues advance in FA Cup after first-half demolition

Jon Turner
Jan 9, 2022

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s professionalism in settling their FA Cup third-round clash with Chesterfield before half-time.

The Blues cruised past their National League opponents 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, racing into a 4-0 half-time lead before a raft of withdrawals to keep players fresh.

Teen debutant Lewis Hall laid on a goal for Romelu Lukaku, with the returning Belgium striker missing a trio of chances before being subbed at the break.

Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all netted, before Hakim Ziyech converted a penalty.

Akwasi Asante raised the roof with a consolation for Chesterfield to send the raucous visiting fans into a frenzy.

But Chelsea were never truly troubled by the side 91 places below them in the league structure.

Chelsea will now move to Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham, with Tuchel delighted to press on unscathed.

“I’m happy with the attitude, with how we started; we started well and we decided the match very early; this is what we wanted,” he said.

“So it’s job done, we decided the match in the first half, which was important.”

Player ratings can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: January 9th 2022, 3:15 AM
