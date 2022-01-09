Chelsea ratings v Chesterfield: Lewis Hall 8, Timo Werner 7, Romelu Lukaku 7

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s professionalism in settling their FA Cup third-round clash with Chesterfield before half-time.

The Blues cruised past their National League opponents 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, racing into a 4-0 half-time lead before a raft of withdrawals to keep players fresh.

Teen debutant Lewis Hall laid on a goal for Romelu Lukaku, with the returning Belgium striker missing a trio of chances before being subbed at the break.

Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all netted, before Hakim Ziyech converted a penalty.

Akwasi Asante raised the roof with a consolation for Chesterfield to send the raucous visiting fans into a frenzy.

But Chelsea were never truly troubled by the side 91 places below them in the league structure.

Chelsea will now move to Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham, with Tuchel delighted to press on unscathed.

“I’m happy with the attitude, with how we started; we started well and we decided the match very early; this is what we wanted,” he said.

“So it’s job done, we decided the match in the first half, which was important.”

