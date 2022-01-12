Karim Benzema and Vinicius look raring to go in Real Madrid training - in pictures

Strike duo have 29 La Liga goals between them this season as they prepare to face Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh

Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Real Madrid Training - Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 11, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and teammates during training REUTERS / Ahmed Yosri
Steve Luckings
Jan 12, 2022

Red-hot Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior took part in training as the Spanish league leaders prepare to face bitter rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Benzema and Vinicius both bagged a brace in Saturday's 4-1 win over Valencia, putting them back on track after last weekend's disappointing loss to Getafe.

The strike pair have bagged 29 goals between them as Real Madrid sit five points clear at the top of La Liga. Barca languish in sixth place, 17 points further back.

Dubbed the 'Desert Clasico', Real Madrid chase their first silverware of the season in Saudi Arabia.

The competition returns to the kingdom after being played in Spain last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the second 'clasico' of the season after Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win at Camp Nou in October.

The other semi-final will be played Thursday between defending Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid and Copa del Rey runners-up Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona qualified as the Copa del Rey winners.

Updated: January 12th 2022, 7:31 AM
Real MadridBarcelonaLa LigaKarim Benzema
