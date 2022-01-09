Vinicius and Benzema star as Real Madrid go eight points clear in La Liga

Real Madrid strike duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr both scored a double to give the La Liga leaders a 4-1 win over Valencia on Saturday, putting them back on track after last weekend's disappointing loss to Getafe.

Benzema opened the scoring shortly before halftime from the penalty spot, his 300th goal in all competitions for Real. He is the fourth player in the club's history to reach the milestone after Alfredo di Stefano (308), Raul (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

READ MORE World's top 100 most valuable footballers in 2022

Fan favourite Vinicius, who missed Real's last two games after testing positive for Covid-19, came back with a vengeance and scored twice early in the second half.

Goncalo Guedes scored Valencia's consolation goal in the 76th minute with a header on the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had saved his penalty kick.

Benzema sealed the emphatic win two minutes from the end with a low shot from inside the box.

Benzema now has 17 goals this season and Vinicius 12, their combined 29 more than the total of 13 teams in the division, including fourth-placed Real Sociedad.

"I feel very good with Vinicius," Benzema said. "I'm always here to help him, I know his potential, I think he can reach an even higher level. He is a fantastic player for us."

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of the standings to 49 points from 21 games, eight points ahead of Sevilla who have two games in hand and host Getafe on Sunday.