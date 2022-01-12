Pedri and Torres return as Barca train ahead of 'Desert Clasico' - in pictures

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a match dubbed the 'Desert Clasico' as they compete for a place in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The competition returns to Saudi Arabia after being played in Spain last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona are expected to be boosted by the returns of Pedri and Ferran Torres, who rejoined the squad in time for the match after testing positive for the coronavirus.

It is the second 'clasico' of the season after Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win at Camp Nou in October.

The other semi-final will be played Thursday between defending Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid and Copa del Rey runners-up Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona qualified as the Copa del Rey winners.

Real Madrid are eight points clear at the top of La Liga on 49 points. Barca languish in sixth place, 17 points behind their great rivals.