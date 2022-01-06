Africa Cup of Nations kicks off amid more conflict with European giants

The 2022 African Cup of Nations starts on Sunday amid huge conflict with the departure of so many leading players from the powerful clubs of Europe.

Algeria, the current champions, are looking for their third title in Cameroon, while seven-time winners Egypt arrive as one of the favourites for the 24-team competition. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be among the many stars in action.

However, it is the timing of the event, from January 9 to February 6, which causes so much trouble. Many European managers consider it a distraction from their own league campaigns or from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has always considered the tournament to be unimportant, and Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti labelled it an "invisible monster".

Samuel Eto'o, the former Barcelona star and now president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, expressed his indignation at calls for a postponement and said it was as if "Africans deserved nothing". Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, confirmed that Cameroon is capable of hosting an exceptional tournament despite the challenges of Covid 19.

The hashtag "Fifa Racism against Africans" has been trending in Arabic and English in recent days, due to accusations of double standards against the world governing body in relation to African football, including allowing European clubs to retain their African players until January 3, just six days before the start of the competition.

Former African stars have attacked Fifa, stressing the need for a uniform approach to the continental championships in Africa, Europe and South America. Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira, who was born and spent his early years in Senegal, believes that "the Cup of Nations must be more respected" because it is as important as the European Championship.

Egypt demanded respect for African football, especially as their Cairo club Al Ahly will participate in the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi from February 3-12 and because of the conflicting dates, could be missing nine players.

Asian clubs have not escaped the problem, as the tournament impacts 10 Saudi clubs, with 11 of their professional stars missing from the first three rounds of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman League, in addition to the Saudi Super Cup final.

Fifa has limited itself to making general declarations of respect for regulations that stipulate non-partiality and discrimination of any kind against a country, person or people. But it has failed to address the problems caused by this edition of the African Cup of Nations, perhaps because it scheduled the Club World Cup for the beginning of February which, in my opinion, is a sign of disrespect to African football.