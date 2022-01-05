Kieran Trippier on his way to Newcastle ahead of move from Atletico Madrid

England defender Kieran Trippier will undergo a medical at Newcastle United on Wednesday as the Saudi Arabia-backed Premier League club prepare to launch their January rescue mission.

Trippier will travel to Tyneside after it was reported in Spain that the full-back did not train with his teammates on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old played in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and at the end of the game applauded fans who watched him help the club claim their first league title in seven years last season.

He joined the Madrid club from Tottenham for £20 million ($27m) in July 2019 and has made 83 appearances since, but Newcastle are hoping to persuade him to swap Champions League football for a new challenge in England.

If the deal goes through, it would be the second time Eddie Howe has signed Trippier, having also taken him to Burnley in 2011.

Newcastle's last game: 1-1 against Manchester United

Amanda Staveley’s Newcastle consortium, which includes Saudi's Public Investment Fund, has embarked upon a recruitment drive aimed both at preserving the club’s Premier League status and providing a foundation for future success.

However, while their newfound spending power has excited fans, luring the players they want to the north-east may prove to be a tough ask with relegation a real threat.

Howe’s side currently lie one place from the foot of the table having collected only 11 points from their first 19 games, with Norwich, Burnley and Watford also engaged in a survival battle.

The Magpies have drawn up an extensive list of January targets, also being linked with Burnley defender James Tarkowski, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun.