Romelu Lukaku dropped by Chelsea while Liverpool hit by Covid-19 outbreak

Chelsea dropped record signing Romelu Lukaku from their squad for the Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday.

The £97.5 million ($129m) summer buy from Inter Milan was left out of the game at Stamford Bridge after his interview with Sky Italia emerged in which the Belgian questioned the system being used by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and talked up the prospect of a Serie A return.

"Physically I am fine. But I'm not happy with the situation at Chelsea," Lukaku said. "Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I won't give up, I'll be professional.

"I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more."

A surprised Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.

“We don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful,” said the German coach. “But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is.

“You know very well how it is, it’s very easy to take lines out of context, to shorten lines to make headlines, then realise later it’s not so bad or what he meant. But let’s be honest, we don’t like it, because it’s noise we don’t need, we need a calm environment."

But Tuchel has reacted by dropping his star striker. Second-placed Chelsea have won only one of their last four games, trail leaders Manchester City by 11 points and are one place and one point ahead of Liverpool.

Lukaku has scored in his last two Premier League appearances - against Aston Villa and Brighton - following his return to the side after testing positive for Covid-19. He has netted seven times in 18 games across all competitions this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have their own problems going into the game. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, centre-back Joel Matip and attacker Roberto Firmino are all out with suspected positive Covid tests. Manager Jurgen Klopp will also be missing.

