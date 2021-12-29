Leicester v Liverpool ratings: Vardy 8, Schmeichel 8; Salah 4, Mane 4

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester.

The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.

However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.

Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on the hour through substitute Ademola Lookman, after the former Everton player was played in by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Schmeichel saved from Van Dijk at close range late on as the Reds pressed for an equaliser, but the Foxes held out as Brendan Rodgers celebrated a memorable victory over his old club.

Liverpool, held to a draw by Tottenham in their last match, now sit six points off the top, while Leicester are ninth.

