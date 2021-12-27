21 memorable sporting moments of 2021 - in pictures

There are always highs and lows in any sporting year, and 2021 was never short of incident.

From Chelsea winning the Champions League, to Manchester City running away with the Premier League, football was once again the biggest draw as fans were finally allowed back inside stadiums the world over after Covid restrictions.

There was also a huge scare after Christian Eriksen's collapse on the pitch when Denmark played Finland at Euro 2020. Thankfully, the midfielder continues to recover and hopes to play again.

There were other stories worthy of Hollywood scripts - British teenager Emma Raducanu going through the qualifiers and on to win the US Open; Rachael Blackmore becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National; Max Verstappen's final lap manoeuvre in Abu Dhabi to become world Formula One champion.

Not to mention a postponed Olympic Games like no other in Tokyo.

