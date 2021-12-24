UAE cyclists take part in Fifty Years of the Desert race - in pictures

The Fifty Years of the Desert race in Dubai witnessed enthusiastic participation from 116 Emirati cyclists, with Ahmed Al-Mansoori of Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid's team emerging victorious in the professional category.

The second race of the Al Salam Cycling Championship started from the Expo Lake in Dubai, taking participants through the Al Marmoom reserve in the Al-Saih Al Salam area.

Saif Mayouf Al Kaabi of the Emirates team came in second place, with Jaber Al Mansouri of Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid's team ranked third.

Majed Abdel Rahim from the Trek AM7 team was crowned the amateur race champion, while Yasser Jumaa from the Dubai Police finished second and Nayef Al Marzouki of the Al Wathba third.

The Al Salam Cycling Championship will continue on January 9 with the Hatta-Expo Elite Race for men, followed by the Golden Jubilee Race on January 18.