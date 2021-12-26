Premier League predictions: Manchester City win again, Arsenal maintain hot streak

The traditional Boxing Day programme in the Premier League has taken a hit this year with coronavirus forcing the cancellation of three games.

The early games scheduled for Sunday — Liverpool against Leeds United on Merseyside and Wolves versus Watford at Molineux — have become the latest victims of the pandemic which has resulted in England's traditional busy festive schedule taking a major hit in recent weeks.

And Burnley's home match with Everton has also bitten the dust with Rafa Benitez's squad decimated by Covid and injuries.

Still going ahead is Manchester City against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium, Norwich City's game with Arsenal at Carrow Road and Tottenham Hotspur versus Crystal Palace.

West Ham United tackle Southampton at the London Stadium, Aston Villa face Chelsea in the Midlands while Brighton against Brentford on the south coast brings the day to a close.

Newcastle United's home clash with Manchester United is the lone game on Monday, before we hurtle head first into the next round of midweek games — Covid-allowing, of course.

