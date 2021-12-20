Andy Robertson makes the cut despite red card: Premier League team of the week

Tottenham and Liverpool served up a festive classic but visiting manager Jurgen Klopp was infuriated by several decisions that went against his side in a 2-2 draw.

Spurs striker Harry Kane was only booked for a dangerous tackle on Andy Robertson with VAR deciding not to upgrade it to a sending off. Yet Robertson's equally rash tackle on Emerson Royal later was changed from yellow to red.

Manchester City were not even at their best, according to manager Pep Guardiola, after a 4-0 win at Newcastle made it eight Premier League victories in a row.

It means the champions will be top of the table at Christmas for the first time since 2017 and have won 34 league games in the calendar year - a top-flight record.

Arsenal's Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli is making up for the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, producing two clinical finishes in a 4-1 win at Leeds United.

Chelsea had no cutting edge for the second match in a row as they drew 0-0 at Wolves and slipped six points behind Manchester City.

