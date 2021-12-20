Tottenham v Liverpool ratings: Winks 8, Alli 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Salah 5

Alisson Becker’s howler allowed Tottenham to earn a share of the spoils with 10-man Liverpool in a pulsating game full of VAR drama that ended 2-2.

Spurs were playing their first game in a fortnight following a coronavirus outbreak, while the Reds were without four of their players, but both sides put on a festive treat.

Liverpool were 2-1 up after Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson goals cancelled out Harry Kane’s early strike – his first in the league since October – and heading for the three points until Alisson failed to connect with a clearance and Son Heung-min rolled home into an empty net.

Robertson was then sent off for a wild kick on Emerson Royal after VAR upgraded his yellow card, but there was controversy in the first half when referee Paul Tierney did not even look again at Kane’s studs-showing tackle on the Scot.

When the dust settles on this breathless thriller, Liverpool find themselves going into Christmas three points adrift of leaders Manchester City, but with Covid-19 in their camp they will be unsure of what may lie ahead in the festive period.

