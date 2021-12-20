Wolves v Chelsea player ratings: Podence 7, Sa 8; Pulisic 5, Mount 7

Chelsea were left frustrated by developments off and on the field as they were held to a goalless draw by Wolves at Molineux on Sunday.

Chelsea, who had only six players on the bench including two goalkeepers after seven Covid-19 infections in their squad, had asked the Premier League to postpone the game. However, their request was turned down and they ended up watching their title ambitions take another hit.

Read more Manchester City seal eighth Premier League win in row after thrashing Newcastle United

Thomas Tuchel's team have now won just two of their past six league games and fell six points behind leaders City.

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock when Daniel Podence had the ball in the back of the net, but the effort was ruled out after striker Raul Jimenez strayed offside in the build-up.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea were "angry" at the decision to play.

"I don't care about the point. I am pleased with the performance, especially in the second half. The first half was a bit of a struggle for us, we had to grow into the game," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"We talk a lot about safety and protecting the players, but I'm not so sure we did this today," the manager added.

"If we have tomorrow and the next test, the next positive, I would like to speak to the Premier League about what they expect."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.