Burnley v Everton latest Premier League game to be postponed due to Covid-19

Burnley's match at home to Everton on Boxing Day became the latest Premier League fixture to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Covid-19 cases and injuries within the Everton camp forced the Merseysiders to request a postponement on Thursday. The initial plea was rejected despite Everton manager Rafael Benitez saying he only had nine fit outfield players.

Everton, however, said on Friday that the game had been called off, with a club statement saying: "Our Premier League fixture at Burnley on Boxing Day has been postponed due to the number of Covid cases and injuries in our squad."

It is the 13th Premier League game to be affected by the virus in two weeks and third Boxing Day fixture to be postponed after Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford were called off.

The Premier League added it had taken the "regrettable" decision to postpone the game following a board meeting.

"The board reviewed the club's request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad.

"They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to Covid-19 cases and injuries."

Earlier this week, the Premier League rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said Thursday's meeting between the Premier League and all 20 top-flight bosses as a waste of time.

Conte said: "If I have to be honest, it was a meeting that we tried to speak and some coaches tried to speak, to ask about solutions but I think everything was decided.

"I think yesterday it was a wall and for this reason I also prefer to not go into it."

Asked if it was a waste of time, the Italian added: "I think so. Because when you have a wall in front of you, you can speak and ask what you want but every decision was [already] taken."

Spurs, who have just returned from a two-week break due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, are scheduled to host Crystal Palace on Sunday before they visit Southampton on Tuesday.