Nemanja Matic says Manchester United 'already adapting' to playing style of Ralf Rangnick

Nemanja Matic has said Manchester United have already started to adapt to the playing style of new manager Ralf Rangnick, despite the impact of Covid-19 on their festive schedule.

United are unbeaten in three games in all competitions under Rangnick since he arrived at Old Trafford but have had two Premier League games postponed and last played on December 11 — when they defeated Norwich City 1-0, thanks to a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

After that unplanned rest, Rangnick's side travel up to Newcastle United on Monday, followed by Thursday's home game against Burnley. Both opponents are currently in the bottom three and are teams the sixth-placed Red Devils need to beat as they look to close the gap on the top four.

READ MORE Postponements give Ralf Rangnick second chance to kickstart Manchester United regime

And midfielder Matic believes the squad is getting to grips with the high-pressing, high energy style of their 63-year-old German coach. “Of course, it will take some time, but we have enough talent in the squad to understand quickly and play how he wants us to,” said the Serbian.

“And that means a bit of everything, it isn’t just about pressing. You have to know what to do at this moment or that, and when and where to press.

“You must be physically ready, play well tactically when your chance comes, and we are already adapting to him.

“We understand his ideas and how he wants to play, what he wants from us in every position. Gradually we will be where he wants us to be.

“We are all positive and we’re already adapting to him. It’s only the beginning but we are all positive about things, so we will see in the future.”

Matic also insists that Rangnick has taken over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at a point when the quality of players in the English top-flight has never been higher. “I think this is the toughest league so far,” he added.

“When I came over in 2009, it was only Chelsea and Man United who were competing. Now there are a lot of teams who have a chance to win. The smaller ones have improved a lot and buy top-class players.

Norwich 0 Manchester 1: player ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 NORWICH RATINGS: Tim Krul – 7 The Dutchman made a series of crucial saves. He provided a hand on Alex Telles’ free-kick to tip it over the crossbar, comfortably saved a low shot by Dalot and then kept Ronaldo out. He also tipped over a great dipping header by Maguire at the last second just before the break. Went the wrong way for the penalty. PA

“The Premier League is just very hard … much more than 15 years ago, and of course, every manager who comes to a new club needs a period to adapt.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, head into the game at St James' Park on the back of three dispiriting defeats to Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City that have left Eddie Howe's side three points adrift of safety and entrenched in a relegation dogfight.

Howe is expecting another difficult encounter as he pits his wits against Rangnick, a man he knows and respects. “I know he’s had a huge influences on some of the Premier League managers that are currently active and successful in the Premier League,” he said.

“He’s one of the culture-change managers, I’d say, who has brought in a lot of new ideas that a lot of people have followed, a definite pioneer of the game.

“He’s someone I’ve had a couple of conversations with over the years and someone I highly respect and admire.

“He’ll bring in his own way of playing — I’ve already seen that in the two games that they’ve had — and they’re starting to mirror him and his personality, so I would expect a very tough game. I’ve got a lot of resect for Ralf and his work.”

Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4: player ratings