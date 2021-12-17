Liverpool v Newcastle ratings: Henderson 8, Salah 7; Lascelles 4, Shelvey 5

Liverpool made light of the Covid-enforced absences of Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho to beat struggling Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield and become the first English side to register 2,000 top-flight victories.

Mohamed Salah equalled Jamie Vardy’s record of providing a goal or an assist in 15 consecutive Premier League appearances with his 22nd strike of the season after Diogo Jota had equalised former Reds midfielder Jonjo Shelvey’s early effort.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made sure of the three points during the tense closing stages with a 25-yard blast.

Salah now has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, nine assists) and only Alan Shearer, in 1994-95, has more (25) before Christmas.

Liverpool also set yet another club record of scoring for a 32nd successive game in all competitions, beating their previous best from January 1958.

