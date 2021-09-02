Liverpool player salaries 2021-22: Who are the highest paid stars at Anfield?

Virgil van Dijk is the highest paid player at Liverpool, according to spotrac.com, with a weekly wage of £220,000, or £11,440,000 a year. Reuters

Liverpool had one of the quietest transfer windows of all the Premier League clubs, only recruiting Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig for £36 million ($50m).

However, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk already on their books, the 2019-20 Premier League champions are sure to be competitive again.

The Reds suffered through injuries last season - particularly feeling the loss of Van Dijk for most of the campaign - but are back up to full strength, and their unbeaten start to the season shows they are going to be a force.

While Konate arrived, they did bid farewell to some familiar faces, with Georginio Wijnaldum going to Paris Saint-Germain and Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he wanted to create space in the squad for home-grown talent rather than constant expensive recruiting.

“We have to keep the spaces open for these exceptional talents and that's what we try,” he explained.

So how does the Liverpool pay league look? You can see all the Reds players and their weekly salaries for the 2021-22 season, according to Spotrac, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Who is the highest paid star at Liverpool?

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk leads the way at Liverpool after signing a new contract in August, with a weekly wage of £220,000, or £11.44m a year, according to spotrac.com. That puts him before Thiago and Mohamed Salah.

The top 10 highest paid Liverpool players in 2021-2022

1. Virgil van Dijk, £220,000 a week

2= Thiago, £200,000 a week

2= Mohamed Salah, £200,000 a week

4= Trent Alexander-Arnold, £180,000 a week

4= Roberto Fabinho, £180,000 a week

4= Fabinho, £180,000 a week

7. Alisson Becker, £150,000 a week

8= Jordan Henderson, £140,000 a week

8= James Milner, £140,000 a week

10= Naby Keita, £120,000 a week

10= Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, £120,000 a week