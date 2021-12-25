Liverpool stars in festive spirit after isolation ends - in pictures

Jurgen Klopp's squad prepare for the Premier League trip to Leicester

Dominic Hart
Dec 25, 2021

Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all rejoined the Liverpool squad for training on Christmas Eve after their Covid-19 isolation ended.

The session took on a festive mood as Jurgen Klopp's squad posed in Christmas hats.

The three players had been out since missing the win over Newcastle on December 16 having testing positive but were pictured back with their team-mates.

The postponement of Liverpool’s Boxing Day match due to coronavirus issues within the Leeds squad gives those players additional time to get back up to speed before the trip to Leicester on December 28.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature at the King Power as he remains in isolation, while the knock-on effect of rescheduling the Leeds match means left-back Andy Robertson will now miss the January 2 clash at Chelsea as he will be serving the final match of his three-game ban for a red card at Tottenham last weekend.

Updated: December 25th 2021, 5:04 AM
