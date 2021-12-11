Chelsea battle past Leeds with injury-time winner to keep pace with Manchester City

Chelsea needed an injury-time penalty from Jorginho to battle past Leeds United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

After City's 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kick-off, courtesy of Raheem Sterling's 100th Premier League goal, Chelsea needed to beat Leeds to return the gap to two points.

However, it was Leeds who went ahead in the 28th minute when Daniel James went down under a challenge by Marcos Alonso to win a penalty that Brazilian playmaker Raphinha stroked home.

Chelsea, who lost last weekend at West Ham, clawed their way back into the game when Alonso, atoning for his earlier error, crossed for Mason Mount to score with a first-time angled shot.

Thomas Tuchel's men turned the game around when referee Chris Kavanagh, after a VAR check, awarded them a penalty after Raphinha's challenge on Antonio Rudiger, and Jorginho fired high into the net.

Chelsea were caught out in the 83rd minute when 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt, barely on the field as a substitute, connected with a Tyler Roberts cross to score his first league goal.

But just when the Blues looked like they had slipped further behind in the title race, Rudiger went down under a challenge by Mateusz Klich and Jorginho rolled the ball home in the 94th minute.

"I think we deserved to win but of course it's lucky when you have a late goal in extra time," Chelsea manager Tuchel said. "But coming back twice is very impressive and I'm very happy we turned things around. It was tough work but we didn't expect anything else."

While still below their best, it was a case of collecting three points by any means necessary for Chelsea after City's earlier win over Wolves.

City controlled the game but needed a 66th-minute penalty from Sterling - after Bernardo Silva's cross hit Joao Moutinho's elevated arm in the area - to claim the three points. It was the England forward's 100th league goal on his 304th appearance.

Wolves handed City an enormous advantage moments before half-time when Mexican striker Raul Jimenez was sent off after two bookings moment apart. Jimenez was shown yellow for a reckless foul on City midfielder Rodri before receiving a second when he stopped the subsequent free-kick from being taken.

City dominated the second half as a result, edging in front through Sterling's penalty - a decision that required a lengthy VAR check - midway through the second half.

"It's a lovely achievement," Sterling said when asked about reaching 100 Premier League goals. "There are some fantastic players in that list. I’m really honoured to be in it now."

In Saturday's other game, Arsenal cruised past Southampton 3-0 after goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel. However, Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for what manager Mikel Arteta called a "disciplinary breach".