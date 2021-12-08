Mohamed Salah reaches 20 goals in an incredible season for Liverpool - in pictures

Egyptian striker has broken the landmark total for the fifth time in a row

Dominic Hart
Dec 8, 2021

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of an amazing season at Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side beat AC Milan in the San Siro to become the first English side to win all six Champions League group matches.

The Egyptian is the first Liverpool player to score 20-plus in five consecutive seasons since Ian Rush, who managed it six times up to 1986-87, and the third-quickest in the club’s history – behind Rush and the late Roger Hunt – to reach the mark.

He is already three ahead of his tally at the same stage of his record-breaking 44-goal maiden Liverpool campaign in 2017-18.

Every goal adds more weight to his pursuit of a new contract at Anfield with just over 18 months left on his current deal, which Klopp admits cannot be sorted quickly despite a mutual desire to extend his stay.

All Salah's goals from this season can be seen in the gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.

FootballChampions LeaguePremier LeagueLiverpool
