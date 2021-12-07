Mohamed Salah trains with Liverpool as contract situation drags on - in pictures

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists everyone is clear on what they want from Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations but added time was needed to resolve its complexities.

The Egypt international is approaching the final 18 months of his current deal and talks have been ongoing for some time but the impasse appears to be the 29-year-old’s wage demands, reported to be in excess of £300,000.

Owners Fenway Sports Group are not in the habit of handing out long, expensive deals to players over 30 (Salah reaches that age in June) but considering his form and fitness there is an argument for an exception to be made.

In an interview in his homeland Salah said “If the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool but the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.”

Klopp, however, believes they are on the same page.

“We’re talking and extending a contract with a player like Mo is not something where you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement. That’s completely normal,” said Klopp.

“There’s really nothing else to say about Mo. He speaks about it and I can only say a few things because all the rest is not for the public, obviously.

“Mo is fine, I am fine. I think what we all want is clear and things like this need time, that is it.”

Salah will want to play in the Champions League dead rubber against AC Milan at the San Siro as he is seeking to become the first Liverpool player to score in five group games of the same European campaign.

Klopp’s side could also become the first English club to win all six matches of the group phase, a feat only achieved seven times prior to this season.

