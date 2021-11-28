Liverpool's Mohamed Salah unimpressed as he's again confronted by pitch invader

The Egyptian has been receiving plenty of attention - and not just from his opponents

Ian Oxborrow
Nov 28, 2021

There's no hiding place on the pitch for Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool star has had little difficulty evading opposition defenders this season, but is having rather more trouble avoiding spectators - while on the pitch.

The Egyptian was confronted by a selfie-seeking fan after his side's 4-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

And he didn't look too impressed by the presence of his visitor.

Salah put out an arm to try and force the fan away as he tried to celebrate another three points for his in-form team.

Security were then on the scene and led the fan away with Salah pointing in the direction for him to go.

Visitors on the pitch for Egypt

This is the second time in recent weeks that Salah has received surprise visitors on the pitch.

During Egypt's World Cup qualifier against Angola in Luanda Angolan fans managed to get to him on the pitch not once but three times during the match.

On one occasion, Salah was seen embracing the fan as the match was stopped.

Salah has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 17 times in 18 matches in all competitions. In the Premier League, he is the top scorer with 11 goals, and his eight assists is also the most in the division.

Updated: November 28th 2021, 8:36 AM
