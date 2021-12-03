Tottenham v Brentford player ratings: Son 8, Kane 8; Canos 5, Toney 4

Tottenham put themselves back in the race for the top four with a 2-0 home win over Brentford which extends their unbeaten Premier League record under Antonio Conte.

A first-half own goal by Sergi Canos and Son Heung-min’s second-half strike earned the victory which moved them into the top six, just two points behind West Ham with a game in hand.

Conte said that the Spurs job was his biggest challenge, but with two wins and a draw from his three games in charge, things are beginning to look up.

Brentford, who had taken points off Liverpool and Arsenal this season, were never really in the game and have lost five of their last seven league games.

After the match, Conte praised Oliver Skipp, saying he has what it takes to become a top midfielder.

“This player is very young. He has a lot of space for improvement,” said the Italian. “He played with great intensity, great passion, great heart, with soul. It was important.

“He doesn’t care if he’s only 21 years old. Today he played well. I think I can improve him a lot in possession and technically. We’re talking about an important prospect. We’re very happy for him.”