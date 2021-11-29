Brentford v Everton player ratings: Henry 4, Toney 7; Doucoure 7, Townsend 5

Ivan Toney's first-half penalty earned Brentford a 1-0 home victory against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Bees striker coolly slotted home the winning goal in the 24th-minute after after Andros Townsend's boot to the face of Frank Onyeka was reviewed by referee Darren England on the pitch-side monitor.

Everton attacker Solomon Rondon was denied an immediate equaliser by Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez's close range stop and Abdoulaye Doucoure produced a superb chase back and tackle to prevent Vitaly Janelt making it 2-0 at the other end moments later.

Rafa Benitez's side dominated the second half against a Brentford side who have been struggling for form themselves - having not won in five games - but could not find the finishing touch with Rondon having a chance blocked and Alex Iwobi shooting straight at Fernandez.

The hosts climb to 12th in the table, after surviving intense late pressure at the Brentford Community Stadium, and above Rafael Benitez's side, who have now dropped to 14th.