Premier League predictions: Chelsea maul Manchester United, Spurs sink Burnley

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox
Nov 25, 2021

The Premier League season is now 12-games old and there is one unwanted record still going strong.

Newcastle United sit bottom of the table and have yet to win a game with the Magpies, whose new manager Eddie Howe should be in the dugout this weekend after missing his first game after testing positive for Covid-19, having drawn six and lost six so far this campaign.

READ MORE
Chelsea and Liverpool excel as Manchester United suffer: Premier League team of the week

Their next match - away to Arsenal - kicks-off this weekend's proceedings but the omens are not good for the black and whites. The Gunners have won 16 of their last 17 league games against the Tyneside club.

Also playing in the capital that day will be Crystal Palace as they play host to Aston Villa, Liverpool entertain Southampton on Merseyside, Norwich face Wolves at Carrow Road, while Brighton are at home to Leeds.

Sunday sees Everton travelling south to take on Brentford, Tottenham travel north as they tackle Burnley, Leicester face Watford at the King Power Stadium, Manchester City host West Ham and finally - in the game of the weekend - Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for this weekend's games. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: November 25th 2021, 2:47 AM
ChelseaManchester CityLiverpoolWest Ham United
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Premier League predictions: Chelsea maul Man United, Spurs sink Burnley
An image that illustrates this article Jurgen Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara ‘thunderball’ in Liverpool win over Porto
An image that illustrates this article Pep Guardiola: Manchester City made a statement with PSG victory
An image that illustrates this article Book’s claim that Vladimir Putin told Roman Abramovich to buy Chelsea is defamatory, judge rules