Premier League predictions: Chelsea maul Manchester United, Spurs sink Burnley

The Premier League season is now 12-games old and there is one unwanted record still going strong.

Newcastle United sit bottom of the table and have yet to win a game with the Magpies, whose new manager Eddie Howe should be in the dugout this weekend after missing his first game after testing positive for Covid-19, having drawn six and lost six so far this campaign.

Their next match - away to Arsenal - kicks-off this weekend's proceedings but the omens are not good for the black and whites. The Gunners have won 16 of their last 17 league games against the Tyneside club.

Also playing in the capital that day will be Crystal Palace as they play host to Aston Villa, Liverpool entertain Southampton on Merseyside, Norwich face Wolves at Carrow Road, while Brighton are at home to Leeds.

Sunday sees Everton travelling south to take on Brentford, Tottenham travel north as they tackle Burnley, Leicester face Watford at the King Power Stadium, Manchester City host West Ham and finally - in the game of the weekend - Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for this weekend's games. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.