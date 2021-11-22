Chelsea and Liverpool excel as Manchester United suffer: Premier League team of the week

Watford's stunning victory over Manchester United was the standout result of the Premier League weekend - and cost Old Trafford manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job the next day.

Tom Cleverley, a former United player, and forward Emmanuel Dennis starred for Watford in the 4-1 win, and secured their berths in the team of the week.

Elsewhere, Manchester City looked in ominous form in their 3-0 win against Everton, while Sadio Mane was on the scoresheet as Liverpool destroyed Arsenal.

Outstanding Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante marked his return to Leicester with a brilliant goal in their 3-0 win to stay at the summit.

