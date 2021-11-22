Chelsea and Liverpool excel as Manchester United suffer: Premier League team of the week

Old Trafford stars go missing after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fired following Watford drubbing

Richard Jolly
Nov 22, 2021

Watford's stunning victory over Manchester United was the standout result of the Premier League weekend - and cost Old Trafford manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job the next day.

Tom Cleverley, a former United player, and forward Emmanuel Dennis starred for Watford in the 4-1 win, and secured their berths in the team of the week.

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City 'quality' after easy win over Everton

Elsewhere, Manchester City looked in ominous form in their 3-0 win against Everton, while Sadio Mane was on the scoresheet as Liverpool destroyed Arsenal.

Outstanding Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante marked his return to Leicester with a brilliant goal in their 3-0 win to stay at the summit.

To see who else makes the Premier League team of the week, scroll through the photo gallery above.

Updated: November 22nd 2021, 4:50 AM
