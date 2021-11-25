Messi and Neymar humbled, Manchester United bounce back: Champions League team of the week

The Champions League is the one trophy that has eluded Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but their victory over Paris Saint-Germain was another statement of intent for this year's competition.

Last season's beaten finalists saw off Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's star-studded PSG 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to win their group and make the last 16.

Liverpool made it five it from five in their group when they beat Porto, while AC Milan secured an impressive 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United started their post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era with a fine victory against Villarreal, and Chelsea crushed Juventus 4-0.

