England manager Gareth Southgate signs contract extension

England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract with England that will see him stay in charge of the Three Lions until December 2024.

Southgate, who took charge of the national team in 2016, has led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the final of Euro 2020, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

The 51-year-old's previous contract was set to run out after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. England qualified after finishing top of Group I, six points clear of second placed Poland and were unbeaten in 10 games.

Their spot in the finals was sealed this month after a 10-0 win in San Marino, coming days after a 5-0 victory against Albania.

“The FA is delighted to confirm Gareth Southgate and [assistant] Steve Holland have signed new contracts through to December 2024,” the Football Association said in a statement.

“Southgate, who marks five years in charge at the end of this month, has overseen a period of positive progress, guiding England to a Fifa World Cup semi-final and Uefa Nations League third place before securing the best men's performance in 55 years with the Uefa Euro final this summer.”

Southgate initially took over as caretaker manager from Sam Allardyce in September 2016 before being appointed permanently two months later. He will now oversee qualification for Euro 2024, which is being held in Germany.

“I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles,” said Southgate.

“It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark [Bullingham, Football Association chief executive], John [McDermott, technical director] and the board for their support — and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future.”

