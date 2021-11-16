'Fantastic' Kane closes in on England record with four goals in 10-0 win over San Marino

Harry Kane said it was nice to have his name mentioned alongside England legends after scoring four in the 10-0 demolition of San Marino to move within five goals of Wayne Rooney's record.

England captain Kane scored four times in the first half after Harry Maguire's opener and a Filippo Fabbri own goal.

Emile Smith Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka completed the rout after the interval as England finished top of Group I to ensure their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Kane, who scored a hat-trick in Friday's 5-0 win against Albania, moved alongside Gary Lineker on 48 England goals.

The Tottenham striker is behind only Bobby Charlton (49) and Wayne Rooney (53) in England's all-time list.

"Fantastic again," said Kane, whose 16 goals in 2021 is a calendar year record for England. "Every time I wear an England shirt I am proud and when I score goals it is one of the nicest feelings I can have in my career. Nice to be among those names."

England manager Gareth Southgate was full of praise for his captain who became the first Three Lions player since Tommy Taylor 64 years ago to score hat-tricks in consecutive international matches.

"If we left him on another half an hour, we would have had Wayne Rooney's family on the phone," Southgate said of the striker's substitution in the second half.

"He is a phenomenal goalscorer, we wanted to give him the chance tonight and he took it well."

Southgate believes the 28-year-old Kane could go on to set a new benchmark that could last for many years.

"I think that would definitely be one of his goals. The remarkable thing is we haven't given him the opportunities with nights like this too often," he said.

"It's not 'Is he going to break the record?', it is when, and what might he do once he is beyond that point."

England ratings v San Marino