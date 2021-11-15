Harry Kane helps himself as ruthless England seal World Cup spot

England qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday, courtesy of a 10-0 shellacking of San Marino in the Group 1 finale.

Four of the 10 goals were bagged in then first half by Spurs marksman Harry Kane, who drew level with club old boy Gary Lineker on 48 goals in his quest to become the nation's all-time leading goalscorer.

Gareth Southgate said he would treat San Marino, the team ranked bottom of the Fifa rankings, with the same respect as any other opposition, and he was true to his word as the European Championship runners-up tore into the football minnows.

Harry Maguire, an own goal from Filippo Fabbri, Emile Smith Rowe on his full debut, a first goal for Tyrone Mings, one off the bench for Tammy Abraham, and a Bukayo Saka header were the other contributions to England's perfect 10.

Not since beating the US in 1964 had England reached double figures as they kept their foot on the accelerator until the very end.

More on Qatar 2022 World Cup UAE team knows Lebanon clash is vital in bid to make World Cup

Kane is now just five shy of Wayne Rooney's all-time record, having started for the first time against San Marino and Andorra during the qualifying campaign.

It was Maguire who opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header as he too broke a record, becoming England's highest-scoring centre-back of all time with his seventh international goal.

The second was a fortunate own goal as Saka's shot took two deflections, eventually flashing past the wrong-footed Elia Benedettini off defender Fabbri.

A Kane penalty saw him grab his first of four goals in a 15-minute spell, converting after a lengthy VAR check for handball against Dante Rossi.

His 14th of the year came shortly after, scuffing an Smith Rowe cross past Benedettini, before Aaron Ramsdale, making his debut in the England goal, was at last able to show his ability, having to get down low to push a Nicola Nanni shot behind.

A second successive first-half hat-trick was completed from the penalty spot after Kane's own header struck the arm of Alessandro D'Addario and he made no mistake from 12 metres.

His fourth was the pick of the bunch, the Tottenham striker beating two men inside the box and finishing into the corner to move level with Lineker.

Southgate rings second-half changes

Kane would emerge for the second half as Southgate handed a debut to Conor Gallagher, with Abraham and Ben Chilwell also coming off the bench.

Abraham would miss a fine chance to extend the lead before Smith Rowe toasted his first England start with his maiden senior goal.

The Arsenal man has hit five in eight for the Gunners and continued that fine run, turning home after a smart flick from Abraham.

Kane would come off on the hour mark, a fine outing for the man now just one goal away from Sir Bobby Charlton's 49 for England.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates after scoring his first England goal. EPA

If San Marino's job were not already tough enough, they were reduced to 10 men as Rossi was shown a second yellow card for tripping Gallagher.

Mings would head home the resulting free-kick for his first England goal and Jude Bellingham thought he had opened his account too, only for his thunderous effort to be chalked off by VAR due to a foul in the build-up.

On the eve of the game, San Marino head coach Franco Varrella had said a good tackle or winning a one on one could have been classed as a "win" for his side, but in truth they were nowhere near it.

Abraham made it nine, finishing clinically from a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass and double figures were up as Saka then got on to the end of a cross from the Liverpool man to nod in.

Roma striker Abraham was unlucky to have a second ruled out but England secured their spot at the World Cup in style.