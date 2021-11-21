Aston Villa v Brighton player ratings: McGinn 8, Watkins 7; Bissouma 7, Lamptey 6

Steven Gerrard enjoyed a winning start to his reign as Aston Villa manager after a 2-0 home victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings gave Villa the points, ending a run of five league defeats that resulted in the club sacking Dean Smith and replacing him with Gerrard.

The 41-year-old has had to field questions this week about whether his new job is merely a stepping stone to becoming the next manager of his former club Liverpool — an idea that irritated Gerrard who clearly enjoyed the victory against Graham Potter's Seagulls.

“I will always be as authentic as I can. If anyone doubts me watch me after those goals. That is real. They are the buzzes, the highs you miss as a player. They are why you want to stay in the game. They are my medicine,” Gerrard said after the win at Villa Park that lifted his team up to 15th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

“You are trying to control your emotions, but inside you are kicking every ball. I want to coach from the side, I want to be visible and help them, guide them. Inside is what was with me as a player, that will to win, that drive … I hate losing.”

“We were a bit tense at times [against Brighton] but I thought we finished the game extremely strongly. We have got a lot of things to build on. In time we will become stronger and grow and get better.”

Brighton have now gone seven games without a win in all competitions, although they still sit a healthy eighth place in the table.

You can see the player ratings from Saturday's game in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.