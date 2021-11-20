Watford v Manchester United ratings: Dennis 10, King 8; Fernandes 3, Ronaldo 4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team slump to embarrassing 4-1 defeat on Saturday

Luke Thrower | 
Andy Mitten
Nov 20, 2021

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to apologise to fans after Manchester United crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday, pushing the beleaguered Norwegian closer to the exit.

Manchester United suffered their fifth defeat in seven Premier League games, adding more pressure on Solskjaer whose position will now come under even greater scrutiny.

Joshua King and Sarr gave Watford a 2-0 lead by half-time. However, Donny van de Beek came off the bench to pull things back for United.

Any hopes of a fightback were quickly extinguished when captain Harry Maguire received a red card. Thereafter, late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis completed the humiliation for Solskjaer's men.

"I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them. We're embarrassed by losing the way we do," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that's football and I know they'll support whoever is on the pitch every day. Sometimes you've got to say sorry."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: November 20th 2021, 6:41 PM
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedWatford FC
