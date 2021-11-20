Leicester v Chelsea player ratings: Vardy 5, Barnes 3; Silva 9, Kante 9

Chelsea flashed their Premier League title credentials with a superb 3-0 victory away to Leicester City on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's team dominated the game from start to finish with the scoreline flattering the home side who never really challenged the reigning champions of Europe.

READ MORE Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Harry Maguire to silence his critics

Defender Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring with a glancing header from a corner whipped in by former-Leicester wing-back Ben Chilwell after 14 minutes.

N'Golo Kante, another former Fox, made it two 14 minutes later when he was allowed time and space to fire home an excellent left-footed finish.

Leicester failed to even register a shot at goal in the first half but at least forced Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy into making a couple of saves after the break.

Chelsea, though, were dominant again with Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Christian Pulisic all denied goals by the linesman's flag.

Pulisic did make it three from fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech's cross after 71 minutes. The result leaves Chelsea six points clear at the top of the table before the later games on Saturday.

You can see the player ratings from the King Power Stadium in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.