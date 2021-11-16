Harry Kane moves up to joint-third: England's top 10 all-time goalscorers - in pictures

Harry Kane moved level with Gary Lineker in third place in England's all-time goalscorers list on Monday after scoring four times in the 10-0 win over San Marino.

That victory ensured England booked their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as Group I winners.

With his four first-half goals, Tottenham forward Kane, who scored a hat-trick in Friday's 5-0 win against Albania, moved alongside Lineker on 48 England goals, while his 16 goals in 2021 is a calendar year record for England.

As Kane closes in on his national team record, we take a look at the top 10 leading goalscorers in England history in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.