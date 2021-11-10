Eddie Howe leads Newcastle training for the first time - in pictures

Eddie Howe has started his new role at Newcastle, promising to make the most of a “wonderful opportunity” at a club entering a new era after the Saudi-backed takeover.

Howe was at Newcastle's training ground for the first time on Tuesday, having watched at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as his new club battled to a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.

Howe was confirmed as Steve Bruce’s replacement on Monday and will be joined by Jason Tindall, Simon Weatherstone, Stephen Purches and Dan Hodges in his backroom team.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us. It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the statute and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family."

Howe has been out of the game since stepping down from his eight-year second stint at Bournemouth. His two spells with the south-coast club – which came either side of a brief time with Burnley – saw him lead the Cherries from the League Two relegation zone to the Premier League, where he kept them for five years.

Newcastle’s new ownership have appointed him as the man to steer the St James’ Park club into its new era, following former custodian Mike Ashley’s exit.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said: “We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St James’ Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”