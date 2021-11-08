West Ham v Liverpool ratings: Zouma 8, Fornals 8; Alisson 2, Robertson 3

Hammers stun Jurgen Klopp's side to move to third in Premier League

Tony Evans
Nov 8, 2021

West Ham claimed an impressive 3-2 victory over Liverpool to end the Reds’ unbeaten start to the season.

The Hammers moved above their opponents into third and denied Jurgen Klopp’s side a piece of club history as they looked to extend their run to 26 matches without defeat.

Pablo Fornals’ corner was palmed into his own net by Reds goalkeeper Alisson for the opening goal.

Fornals restored West Ham’s lead with a cool finish after a stunning free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold had hauled Liverpool level before the break before Kurt Zouma made it 3-1.

Divock Origi gave Liverpool late hope, but West Ham held on for a notable win.

