Bernardo Silva excels and West Ham trio dominate: Premier League team of the week

Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten run ended in stunning fashion by West Ham on Sunday

Richard Jolly
Nov 8, 2021

West Ham United's win over Liverpool on Sunday ended the Reds' 25-match unbeaten run and moved David Moyes' side up to third in the Premier League.

The sending-off of Alisson Becker no doubt helped, but the Hammers were well worth their 3-2 win, thanks largely to goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma, while Michail Antonio caused Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip plenty of problems.

Bernardo Silva excelled in a false 9 role as Manchester City dominated rivals United in Saturday's Manchester derby.

The Portuguese capped a superb display by scoring his third goal at Old Trafford in four seasons as City ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

To see who else makes the Premier League team of the week, scroll through the photo gallery above.

Updated: November 8th 2021, 3:17 AM
West Ham UnitedLiverpoolManchester CityPremier League
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article West Ham v Liverpool ratings: Zouma 8, Fornals 8; Alisson 2, Robertson 3
An image that illustrates this article West Ham trio dominate: Premier League team of the week
An image that illustrates this article Arsenal v Watford ratings: White 8, Smith Rowe 8; Kucka 4, Foster 8
An image that illustrates this article Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten run ended after thriller at West Ham