Bernardo Silva excels and West Ham trio dominate: Premier League team of the week

West Ham United's win over Liverpool on Sunday ended the Reds' 25-match unbeaten run and moved David Moyes' side up to third in the Premier League.

The sending-off of Alisson Becker no doubt helped, but the Hammers were well worth their 3-2 win, thanks largely to goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma, while Michail Antonio caused Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip plenty of problems.

Bernardo Silva excelled in a false 9 role as Manchester City dominated rivals United in Saturday's Manchester derby.

The Portuguese capped a superb display by scoring his third goal at Old Trafford in four seasons as City ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

To see who else makes the Premier League team of the week, scroll through the photo gallery above.