Tottenham and Everton play out goalless draw in Antonio Conte's first league match

Antonio Conte's first Premier League match as Tottenham Hotspur manager ended in a goalless draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Italian was appointed Spurs manager on Tuesday and after overseeing a five-goal thriller in the Europa Conference League in his first match, his first in the Premier League saw scoring chances few and far between in a game lacking quality in the attacking third.

The major talking point of the match came when Everton were awarded a penalty in the second half after Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris looked to have brought down forward Richarlison, but referee Chris Kavanagh overturned his original decision after consulting the VAR monitor.

Giovani Lo Celso could have handed Conte a victorious return to the Premier League but his late long-range striker clattered the post.

Spurs were handed the numerical advantage for the final few minutes of stoppage time when substitute Mason Holgate, who had only been on the pitch for 10 minutes, was given a red card after he slipped and his follow-through resulted in a studs-up challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

A share of the points leaves Tottenham in ninth in the standings and Everton in 11th.