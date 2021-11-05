Tottenham ratings v Vitesse: Cristian Romero 4, Harry Kane 6, Son Heung-min 8

New manager Antonio Conte watched his Tottenham Hotspur side defeat Vitesse 3-2 in the Europa Conference League on a chaotic night in London.

The Italian manager received a warm welcome from home fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the game on Thursday, which started with Spurs very much on the front foot as they went three goals up inside the first half-hour.

Son Heung-min drove home the first goal of the Conte reign after 14 minutes, before a cool Lucas Moura finish made it 2-0 eight minutes later.

Jacob Rasmussen looked to have put Spurs out of sight when he bundled into his own net under pressure from Harry Kane.

But Spurs familiar defensive frailties soon surfaced when Rasmussen outjumped Eric Dier to score in the correct end this time before a sloppy Moura pass led to Matus Bero making it 3-2 six minutes before half-time.

Spurs defender Cristian Romero was sent off for clumsy second-half challenge on Openda but Vitesse's momentum stalled when captain Danilho Doekhi was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Kane.

Vitesse goalkeeper Markus Schubert was soon also heading for an early shower for handling outside his area as he ran out to stop an Emerson Royal shot.

The win moves Spurs second in Group G with seven points, three behind leaders Rennes, with their next game coming against Everton on Sunday in the Premier League.

“It was a crazy game,” Conte, who has replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as manager, told BT Sport. “Usually I don't like this type of game — a crazy game means anything can happen. But at the same time I think we should win and we won.

“We need to have a bit of patience because we need to work on many aspects — tactically and physically. I'm not afraid about the work. I know only through the work you can reach important targets.”

