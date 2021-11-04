Premier League predictions: City win Manchester derby, West Ham stun Liverpool

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox
Nov 4, 2021

An international break looms on the horizon once again but first there's some big Premier League battles to enjoy.

First up on Friday is Southampton's home game against Aston Villa. Kicking-off the following day is the Manchester derby when United entertain City at Old Trafford, followed by Brentford against Norwich, Chelsea against Burnley and Crystal Palace versus Wolves — all taking place in the capital. Brighton's clash with Newcastle United on the south coast finishes off the day's proceedings.

Sunday sees Arsenal take on Watford at the Emirates Stadium, Everton face Tottenham Hotspur on Merseyside, Leeds United tackle Leicester City in Yorkshire and West Ham United entertain Liverpool at the London Stadium.

You can see our predictions for the latest round of matches in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: November 4th 2021, 2:55 AM
Premier LeagueChelseaLiverpoolManchester City
