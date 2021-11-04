Premier League predictions: City win Manchester derby, West Ham stun Liverpool

An international break looms on the horizon once again but first there's some big Premier League battles to enjoy.

READ MORE James sends Chelsea clear as Cavani inspires Man United: Premier League team of the week

First up on Friday is Southampton's home game against Aston Villa. Kicking-off the following day is the Manchester derby when United entertain City at Old Trafford, followed by Brentford against Norwich, Chelsea against Burnley and Crystal Palace versus Wolves — all taking place in the capital. Brighton's clash with Newcastle United on the south coast finishes off the day's proceedings.

Sunday sees Arsenal take on Watford at the Emirates Stadium, Everton face Tottenham Hotspur on Merseyside, Leeds United tackle Leicester City in Yorkshire and West Ham United entertain Liverpool at the London Stadium.

You can see our predictions for the latest round of matches in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.