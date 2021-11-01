25 Premier League players who have had more shots than Harry Kane in 2021-22

Harry Kane suffered the unusual experience of the Tottenham crowd turning against him in the 3-0 hammering by Manchester United on Saturday.

The England striker was jeered after giving the ball away in the second half - this the second top scorer in Tottenham history after Jimmy Greaves.

Kane has 167 Premier League goals, and 228 in all competitions, but it is a sign of the troubles manager Nuno Espirito Santo is having after taking charge of the club in the summer.

Kane wanted a move in the summer, a fact that might have encouraged some of the disquiet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But causing more upset is that Kane only has scored only seven club goals this season - and just one in the Premier League. In fact Kane, three times the top scorer in a Premier League campaign, is joint 26th this season in the rankings for shots in league games.

That appears to be more of a refection of Nuno's tactics and lack of supply for Kane, and might decide the fate of the Portuguese manager rather than his struggling striker.

The 25 players who have more Premier League shots than Kane are in the gallery above, compiled by premierleague.com. To see the next picture, just swipe.

Top ten players with most shots in the Premier League 2021-22

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 42 shots

2. Michail Antonio, West Ham United, 25 shots

3. Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 33 shots

4. Raphinha, Leeds United, 32 shots

5. Said Benrahma, West Ham United, 29 shots

5. Mason Greenwood, Manchester United, 29 shots

7. Adam Armstrong, Southampton, 27 shots

7. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, 27 shots

7. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, 27 shots

10= Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United, 26 shots

10 = Leandro Trossard, Brighton, 26 shots