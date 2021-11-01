Nuno on the brink: Conte, Conceicao and 5 potential replacements at Tottenham

Chairman Daniel Levy reportedly held talks Sunday over the Portuguese's future following heavy defeat to Manchester United

Steve Luckings
Nov 1, 2021

Nuno Espirito Santo's future as Tottenham Hotspur manager is under threat after only 17 games in charge after chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici are understood to have met on Sunday to discuss the 47-year-old’s fate.

The Portuguese’s job at the North London club has come under further scrutiny following Saturday's lacklustre 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in which the crowd booed the team off at the final whistle.

Nuno says Tottenham 'have to improve' after Manchester United drubbing

Fans reacted badly to Nuno taking Lucas Moura off early in the second half and continued to make their displeasure known throughout the game and called for both Nuno and Levy to go.

Nuno was only appointed at the end of June as Jose Mourinho’s successor after a farcical managerial search which saw Spurs go through a number of candidates.

His tenure, however, has been marred by dour performances in which Spurs have lost five of his 10 Premier League games in charge.

Two of Nuno's compatriots - Sergio Conceicao and Paulo Fonseca - are being mooted as potential replacements should Levy decide to part ways with Nuno.

Antonio Conte, who held talks with the club over the summer before being broken off due to the Italian's demands over a greater say in transfers, is also a serious target.

Updated: November 1st 2021, 4:11 AM
Tottenham HotspurPremier LeagueAntonio ConteMauricio Pochettino
