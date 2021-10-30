Emirati referees to officiate Asian Champions League final

Emiratis referees will officiate the Asian Champions League final on November 23, it was announced on Friday.

The Champions League final will see Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal take on Pohang Steelers of South Korea and will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Like in 2020, this year's final will be contested over a single match, compared to past finals which were played over two legs.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Referees' Committee selected an Emirati contingent of referees to officiate the match, with Mohamed Abdullah Hassan chosen as the lead referee. He will be assisted by Mohamed Ahmed Youssef as the first assistant and Hassan Abdullah Al-Mahri as second assistant.

Adel Ali Al-Naqbi will be the fourth referee and Ahmed Saeed Al-Rashdi the fifth referee. Video Assistant Referee duties will be handled by Ammar Ali Al-Junaibi and Omar Mohammad Al Ali will be the assistant VAR.

Hassan has plenty of experience refereeing at the highest level. Among his many games, he officiated the 2018 World Cup match between France and Peru.

As reported by WAM, Salem Ali Al Shamsi, UAE Football Association board member and chairman of the Referees Committee, said that the AFC's selection of an Emirati officiating team for the final match is a testimony to the strong reputation boasted the Emirati referees on the continental and international levels.

Hilal and Pohang Steelers hold the joint record for most Champions League titles, so the winner will strike out on their own as the competition's most successful ever team with four trophies.

Hilal most recently won the tournament in 2019, while Pohang are aiming to end a 12-year wait, having won the 2009 edition by defeating Hilal's domestic rivals Al-Ittihad.