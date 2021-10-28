Ronaldo, Pogba and Man United train as pressure mounts on Solskjaer - in pictures

Manchester United stars were preparing for the critical Premier League match at Tottenham on Saturday as speculation continued over the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reports in the UK suggest the Norwegian has been given three games to save his job after the 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool shone a spotlight on an indifferent season.

After Spurs, United travel to Atalanta in the Champions League next week, and then host a blockbuster league match against Manchester City at Old Trafford next weekend.

Solskjaer believes he is the right man for the job still, saying after the Liverpool defeat that he has "come too far to give up".

"I am not built that way," he said. "The feeling we have had is we were getting where we wanted to be but in the last few weeks results haven't come and we have hit a brick wall. We have conceded too many easy goals and that is a concern.

"This is the lowest I have been but I accept the responsibility, that is mine and mine going forward."

Solskjaer was given a new three-year contract in the summer, but as he oversaw Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and the other United stars at training, he knows the next week will go a long way to deciding whether he continues to remain in charge at Old Trafford in the short term.

