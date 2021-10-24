Crystal Palace v Newcastle ratings: Benteke 7, Gallagher 8; Wilson 7, Hayden 5

Callum Wilson's acrobatic effort helped Newcastle United fight to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Newcastle, under interim manager Graeme Jones following the departure of Steve Bruce, looked second best for much of the game but still managed to share the points.

Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead in the 56th minute before Wilson brought Newcastle level with an overhead kick. Belgian striker Benteke then had a late effort disallowed by VAR after a foul in the build-up as Newcastle held on for a draw.

"I was waiting for one opportunity in the game. Sometimes they come so high so it was an instinctive finish. I was glad it found the back of the net," Wilson told the BBC.

"After the week we had, it was important to get a positive result. It's a point on the board and something to build on. It's baby steps, we're going in the right way."

